I WAS disappointed to see that the duckboards at Newgale beach have yet to be deployed.

Currently it is dangerous to access the beach.

Surely with all the expertise at County Hall, safe access to one of Pembrokeshire's finest beaches can be achieved.

Wake up PCC, the season is upon us.

Thousands of tourists will go home disappointed and locals will be unforgiving if you do not remedy tis situation.

GORDON DOUGHTY,

Llangwm