‘FAST’ electric vehicle charging is now operating in eight different locations around the county.

The charge-points have been provided by Pembrokeshire County Council at its pay and display car parks.

The car park locations are:

• multi-storey, Upper Park Road, Tenby, SA70 7LT

• Town Moor, Narberth, SA67 7AB

• Gordon Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6DW

• Long Street, Newport, SA42 0TJ

• West Street, Fishguard, SA65 9NJ

• Charles Street, Milford Haven, SA73 2AJ

• High Street, St Dogmaels, SA43 3EA

• multi-storey, Cartlett Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 2LX

As well as helping residents and visitors switch to a low carbon future, the charge-points also aim to satisfy the needs of motorists by providing charging hubs for those who do not have off-street parking

Given Pembrokeshire’s established and vital tourism industry, the project also enables the county to promote the concept of ‘eco-tourism’ to visitors.

All the charge-points are in centrally located car parks so that users can visit local businesses while charging their cars.

The council will roll out a phase two of the scheme by March 2020 to further expand the availability of fast and potentially rapid charging in Pembrokeshire.

The project was designed and commissioned by the Council’s infrastructure team, is funded by Welsh Government and delivered by Narberth-based Silverstone Green Energy.

The www.dragoncharging.co.uk network is a regional network also being used neighbouring local authorities in Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion.

To create an account for use of the council EV chargeposts and to start a charge please go to: www.dragoncharging.co.uk

Charging is payable. Payment can be made via a smart phone using the web app or an RFID card can be purchased. For details see www.dragoncharging.co.uk

For the period 1st April 2019 to 31st March 2020 the charges are:

Connection fee: £0.85 (one off payment at each connection):

Cost per kWh: £0.25.

Further information and details on how to use the charging stations can be found on Pembrokeshire County Council’s website at:

https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/parking-in-pembrokeshire/electric-car-charging-station-in-haverfordwest