A car has gone over a cliff at Strumble Head, near Goodwick.

Police and paramedics are at the scene. Four fire appliances were also tasked to the incident as well as a rescue helicopter.

It is understood that the driver of the vehicle has been released and has escaped with minor injuries.

He was taken to Fishguard by RNLI crew members.

Pic: Western Telegraph.

A police spokesman said:

"Dyfed-Powys Police is at the scene of an incident involving a car at Strumble Head, near Goodwick.

"Police received a call from a member of the public at 10.30am this morning (July 12) reporting a car to be at the bottom of the cliff. The male driver is still inside the vehicle and is responsive.

"Ambulance, fire and Coastguard are also in attendance. Air ambulance are enroute."

A coastguard helicopter, also involved in the emergency response, recently landed at Withybush airfield and just been seen heading back in a northerly direction.

HM Coastguard received a call from the Welsh Ambulance Service just before 10:45 this morning (12 July) reporting that a car with one person inside, had gone over a cliff at Strumble Head, Pembrokeshire.

A coastguard spokesman said:

"Fishguard and Moylegrove coastguard rescue teams, the inshore and all weather Fishguard RNLI Lifeboats, HM Coastguard Helicopter from St Athan, Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance have all been sent and are currently working together on scene."