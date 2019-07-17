FIVE Pembrokeshire parks and green spaces have received Keep Wales Tidy Green Flag Awards.

Receiving the international mark of a quality park or green space were: Scolton Manor Country Pak (full award), while community awards were received by Fishguard & Goodwick Green Spaces, Hayscastle Community Woodland, Jubilee Park and Nature Trail, and Lampeter Velfrey Play area.

Wales now holds more than a third of the UK’s community Green Flag sites, which rely on volunteers to maintain their excellent facilities.

The Green Flag Award programme is delivered in Wales by environmental charity, Keep Wales Tidy, with support from Welsh Government.

Lucy Prisk, Green Flag coordinator at Keep Wales Tidy said: “The Green Flag Award programme continues to go from strength-to-strength in Wales, thanks to the commitment and enthusiasm of staff and volunteers across the country.

“We can’t underestimate how important high-quality parks and green spaces are to our communities, our health and wellbeing, nature and economy. We want to encourage everyone to explore their local area and make the most of the award-winning sites on their doorstep.”

You can put your park or green space on the map by getting involved too.