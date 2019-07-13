A ROWER will take on the gruelling challenge of traversing the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for a good cause on his own.

Gareth Reynolds is taking part in the 2019 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, which will see him row across the Atlantic from La Gomera in the Canary Isles to Antigua in the Caribbean.

The challenge is considered to be one of the toughest sporting challenges in the world.

“More people have scaled Everest or have journeyed into space than have rowed across the Atlantic,” said Gareth.

What makes his attempt at the 3,000-nautical mile row more of a challenge is that Gareth plans to do it alone.

His purpose in making the journey in the 24ft ocean rowing boat is to raise £100,000 for the MS Society.

Gareth said: “MS is one of the most common causes of disability in young adults, it can affect people in many different ways, at any time, and there is currently no cure.

“The work of the MS Society is invaluable to those suffering with MS and their families, helping them to live and cope with the condition on a day-to-day basis.”

He also intends to use the journey as a platform to raise awareness about mental health, sharing his experiences and encouraging people to talk about their mental health.

Gareth is no stranger to the sea working for the family business Dale Sailing, but to prepare for his journey he has been spending a lot of time familiarising himself with rowing on open water, and training in the gym.

On Dale Pirate Day (Saturday, June 29) he took part in a fundraising effort for his challenge by completing a 10-hour row.

The annual Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge race begins in early December, with up to 30 teams participating from around the world.

It begins in San Sebastian, La Gomera and end across the ocean in Nelson’s Dockyard, English Harbour, Antigua.

