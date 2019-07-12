A PEMBROKE Dock man has dropped an appeal against fines and costs totalling £17,170 - and now has 69 years to pay off the outstanding bill.

Richard Scarfe had admitted developing land near The Ridgeway, Manorbier Newton, and moving caravans onto it over a four year period.

He also admitted ignoring warnings by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Local magistrates fined him £15,000 and told him to pay £2,170 in costs and a surcharge.

Scarfe lodged an appeal to a judge at Swansea crown court.

But as the hearing was about to start on Friday his barrister, Tom Scapens, told Judge Peter Heywood that after a short discussion Scarfe had decided to accept the sentence.

Judge Heywood expressed surprise that the magistrates had allowed Scarfe to pay off the financial orders at a rate that would take him 69 years.

He ordered Scarfe to pay an additional £500 in court costs.

Magistrates had previously told Scarfe: "One of the privileges of living in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is that the environment is preserved for the whole population, both now and in the future.”

“The offence is aggravated by the fact that, despite persistent warnings, you were advised not to proceed, and yet you continued to do so.”