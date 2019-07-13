A FASCINATING range of plans and proposals for Pembrokeshire - which for a variety of reasons never got off the ground - is set to be displayed at Pembrokeshire Archives.

Original maps, photographs and documents will show doomed industrial projects, ill-fated town centre proposals, rejected hotels and much more.

“One of the most interesting plans was a huge post-war airfield for St Davids which would have literally have changed the local landscape,” said Mary Robinson, Archives Assistant.

“If the plans had gone ahead, it would have involved the compulsory purchase of several farms and even affected the Cathedral.

“The plans were only scrapped because a particular rocky outcrop was in the way – although even so, the Americans were willing to blow it up.”

The display of documents and images will be available to view during Pembrokeshire Archives’ open days on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23.

The open days also feature guided tours behind the scenes at the Archives and half-hour computer-based family history sessions for beginners or those who need some advice.

The open days are being held as part of Haverfordwest Festival Week.

• Pembrokeshire Archives and Local Studies is located in Prendergast, Haverfordwest. For more information, please contact them at record.office@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or phone 01437 775456.