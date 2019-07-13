Class A drugs with an estimated street value of £872 were found in a Haverfordwest man’s living room.

Christopher John Brockway, of Back Lane, Prendergast, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Brockway, 38, pleaded guilty to driving without third-party insurance or a licence, and heroin possession.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said police executed a search warrant at a Fleming Crescent property on November 27, and found drugs on the sofa and coffee table in the living room where Brockway had been sleeping.

The substance was analysed and found to be 8.72 grams of heroin.

Mr Hussain said: “He admitted it was his and was for personal use.”

He added that the Class A drug had an estimated street value of £872, and Brockway had previous convictions for drug offences.

Mark Layton, defending, said Brockway disputed the value of the drugs, and believed they were worth £250.

“Mr Brockway took full responsibility for his actions.

“This was a bit of a wake-up call for Mr Brockway and he has sought help for his drug issues. He is providing negative tests on a voluntary basis.

“He has moved forward since November last year.”

The court heard that Brockway was found to be driving a Peugeot 206 on the A477 at Milton on November 21, after his licence expired.

Magistrates ordered Brockway to pay £480 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Six points were endorsed on his licence and a destruction order was made for the seized drugs.

The chairman of the bench said: “The circumstances may well be different if you are back here again.”