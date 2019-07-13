A car that went over the cliffs of Strumble Head yesterday has been removed.

Workers arrived to remove the car at around 2.30pm yesterday (Friday, July 12) and left at around 4.30pm.

The driver of the car was confirmed to have received only minor injuries in the fall.

Emergency services at the scene said the man was released relatively easily from the car, without having to use cutting equipment.

The cliffs around Strumble Head are around 40 to 50 metres high.

An Air Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man has been taken to Withybush Hospital.

They said: “We were called on Friday 12 July at approximately 10:30 am to reports of a vehicle having fallen from a cliff in the Strumble Head area, near Goodwick.

"We responded with one rapid response vehicle, two ambulance and we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.

"One patient was transported by road ambulance to Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest.”