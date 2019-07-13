Campaigners behind plans to save a farm for future generations signed an agreement with Pembrokeshire County Council Yesterday (Friday, July 12) to remove the farm from auction.

Trecadwgan farm, a county council-owned farm on the outskirts of Solva, had been listed for auction on July 17.

The Save Trecadwgan Farm (STF) group set up a crowd funder to raise the funds to have the farm taken off the market.

The agreement with the county council removes the farm from auction, but it remains on the market.

Rupert Dunn, a spokesman for STF said the group was happy but said they have a lot of work to do.

“We feel happy that we’ve got to this stage,” he said. “It's mixed in a way because we thought a lockout agreement would be written but because there have been other people interested they will have to consider them as well.

“I think the council has realised that we’ve got a lot of skills and energy and we’re grateful to have been given that chance.

“This is only the halfway point. Now we’ve got to write a business plan and become incorporated as a charitable community benefit society.”

Mr Dunn said the council won’t just be looking at the final cost, but what each group who have expressed interest can bring.

The group hope they have been able to demonstrate some of the value they can bring to the county, with plans for things like social and environmental education as well as job creation.

Mr Dunn said the group hopes to create five jobs in the first year, and 10 jobs within five years.

“Were confident there will be more than that, but we don’t want to overstate it at this time,” he said.

The group’s next step will be to present the council with a funding plan.

“We are already in touch with an ethical bank. We're discussing with them about investment capital that would cover 70 per cent of the value of the farm,” He said.

“We are interested to talk with businesses and individuals who would like to help us raise the remaining 30 per cent.”

Mr Dunn added he was grateful for the support the group has received over the last few weeks.

He said: “There have been wobbly times where we didn’t know what was going on, but there is a decent amount of goodwill in county hall about what we’re trying to do.

“We’re really grateful for the support we’ve had - it’s really driven us the last few weeks. Its opened up the potential, it’s been really heartening.”

