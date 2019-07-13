A Haverfordwest man was planning to give up Class A drugs when police found him with more than £1,000 of heroin, a court has heard.

Daniel Peter Reading, of Fleming Crescent, Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to possession of a Class A drug when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said 11.7 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of £1,170 when they executed a search warrant in Haverfordwest on November 27.

“He made full admissions to officers. He said the drugs were his and for his own personal use.”

The court heard that Reading, 37, had a previous drug conviction.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Reading admitted the offence when interviewed.

“Back in November Mr Reading was trying to come off heroin. The amount he bought was to bring him up to a time when he was going to start working with DDAS (Dyfed Drug and Alcohol Service).”

Mr Webb added: “He says he has been clean since. He has put this type of behaviour well and truly behind him now.”

Magistrates fined Reading £120 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

A destruction order was made for the seized drugs.