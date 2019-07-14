A craving for a post-drink snack led to a lengthy driving ban for a Haverfordwest woman.

Louise Green, of Bush Row, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit, when she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 9.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said police received an anonymous call from a member of the public about a suspected drink-driver at McDonalds, Haverfordwest, at 12.30am on June 24.

“The caller said the female driver nearly ran them over in the car park and hit the kerb.”

Police arrived to find Green, 33, still in the Peugeot with the keys in the ignition, and she provided a positive road-side breath test.

She was later found to have 98mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

When interviews Green stated she drank three gin and tonics and two large glasses of wine before getting behind the wheel.

She said: “It was stupidity really. I was hungry and decided to go to McDonalds.”

The court heard that Green was banned from driving in 2017 following a drink-drive conviction.

Magistrates banned Green from driving for three years and imposed a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was ordered to pay £170 in costs and a surcharge.