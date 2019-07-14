An ‘error of judgement’ after four pints led to a fine and driving ban for a St Florence man.

Matthew Dean Smith, of Woodland Close, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, July 9.

He was found to have 55mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Prosecutor Abul Hussain said Smith, 35, told police he had consumed about four pints when they stopped his Citroen C3 on an unclassified road between Templeton and Yerbeston, on June 18.

Mr Hussain told the court that Smith had previously been convicted of drink-driving in 2011.

Anthony O’Connell, defending, said: “There was nothing about the manner of driving that caused the police to stop him. It was a routine stop and they could smell alcohol.”

He added: “He is extremely remorseful and describes it as an error of judgement.”

Magistrates banned Smith from driving for 36 months and fined him £300.

He will pay £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.