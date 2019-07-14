A LIFEBOAT crewman was married in an “absolutely perfect” beach wedding ceremony next to the waters he helps protect.

David and Sharon Jones blessed their marriage in a ceremony at West Angle Bay late last month.

David, who works as the head lifeboat launcher at Angle lifeboat station, turned off his pager for the day, but there was no such luck for the guests.

As the blessing ceremony got underway, several guests at the ceremony were called away as an emergency callout was issued.

“The lifeboat boys intended to give us a guard of honour, but they were called out,” said Sharon, “The shore crew turned up to make sure I got something.

“Other than that the day went as we planned it, it was absolutely perfect, I couldn’t have asked any better.

“It was a brilliant day; I always wanted to get married on a beach – I didn’t expect it to be in this country!”

David agreed, he said: “It was a great day, it couldn’t have gone any better.

“The lifeboat getting called out was the only thing. I couldn’t go because I turned off my pager.

“The coxswain didn’t mind too much, he said he would let me off.

“They had to rush off, but they made it back and met us at the Hibernia.”

Emergency callouts during important events are something Sharon has become used to since becoming an item.

As David was about to propose to her on Christmas day two years ago, he was called out to an emergency.

David and Sharon Jones were married on Saturday, June 29 at Angle Church before a blessing on the beach.

Sharon explained she and David had known each other since childhood but had not seen each other in many years before a chance encounter.

Sharon said: “Me and David grew up together, when I brought my mum back for a holiday I bumped into David and we got chatting like you do. Eight months later I moved down.

“If anyone told me 35 years ago that we would be together I wouldn’t have believed them.”