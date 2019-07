THE sun shone down on Pembroke as the annual river rally got underway yesterday (Saturday, July 13).

The ceremony, which sees the historic town's Castle Pond awash with colourful vessels, got off to a late start.

Once inside the barrage to the Castle Pond, Mayor of Pembroke Gareth Jones, local councillors and their consorts enjoyed an afternoon of fun and festivities, with stalls and more.

The rally is organised by the West Wales Maritime Heritage Society.