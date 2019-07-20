NEYLAND Ladies Choir ended a busy end of term with two engagements in a week.

On Wednesday the ladies were at St Clement's Church for a fundraising concert for Roko 20, a school in Kenya run by Tracey Neale-Ferreira from Neyland.

Musical Director Lynne Kelleher chose a varied programme and introduced a new Lloyd-Webber medley to the appreciative audience.

Sharing the stage with the choir was guitarist and singer, Sue Oldrieve. After the concert the ladies enjoyed tea and cake in the Church hall.

Some of the ladies travelled to St Davids on Thursday to take part in the BBC Songs of Praise.

A few of the ladies supported the Neyland Bowls Club fun evening and, although there were no medals won, everyone agreed it was a good night.

On Sunday morning the choir attended Neyland Town Council’s Civic Service at St Clement's Church to mark the occasion of the election of William McGarvie as Mayor of Neyland.

Conducted by Lynne Kelleher and accompanied by Peter Griffiths, the two items performed were Domine Deus and Calon Lan.