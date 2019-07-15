Police have confirmed a 38-year-old man died in a road traffic collision on Saturday, July 13.

The collision involved a blue Suzuki motorbike, which was travelling west from the direction of Haverfordwest towards Dale, and a white VW transporter van was reported at 2.45pm on Saturday, July 13.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the 38-year-old man who was riding the motorbike sadly passed away at the scene.

His family is aware and is being supported by specially trained officers. HM Coroner has been informed.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for information about a fatal Road Traffic Collision on the B4327, Dale Road, Haverfordwest at the Palmerston road/Park corner Road crossroads.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is urged to contact the Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: 209 of July 13.