Magistrates have fined a Haverfordwest woman who could not remember directing a tirade of abuse at her neighbour while drunk.

Louise Wiltshire, of Fleming Crescent, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 9.

She pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Abul Hussain, prosecuting, said Wiltshire, 55, swore at her neighbour and called her ‘grumpy and miserable’ while drunk at 5pm on June 18.

“The abusive language continued. She called her an old cow, and was asked not to swear in front of the children.”

Wiltshire swore again as she replied that she would swear in at the children if she wanted to.

Mr Hussain said: “The defendant was clearly intoxicated. She could not remember the incident because she had been drinking.”

The court heard that Wiltshire had previous convictions for being drunk and disorderly.

Anthony O’Connell said Wiltshire had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“Miss Wiltshire has written to the neighbour to express her extreme remorse. She posted it via Royal Mail rather than going round and antagonising the situation.”

Mr O’Connell added that Wiltshire had not consumed alcohol since the incident, and no threats were made during the offence.

“She says her life is on the up now and she has a new partner.”

Magistrates fined Wiltshire £120 and ordered her to pay £115 in costs and a surcharge.

The chairman of the bench said: “It is not a defence to say that you were drunk, you need to stay out of that condition.”