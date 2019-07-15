AFTER an increase in anti-social behaviour in Haverfordwest, police are launching a new operation to make the sure the town remains a "welcoming place".

Operation Spitfire aims to address the increase in anti-social behaviour incidents, with more patrols of town centre areas.

Haverfordwest Inspector Reuben Palin said: “We are aware of concerns from people living in the Haverfordwest area, and would like to reassure the community that action is being taken to ensure the town remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit.

“Following a number of reports of anti-social behaviour, an increase in patrols will be seen in the town centre area, with the aim of tackling the issues reported.

“Looking forward, we have a patrol plan in place, which will see neighbourhood patrol teams regularly patrolling the town centre area.

“We are also working jointly with other agencies, in particular the county council, which has recently opened a drop-in centre for young people at No 2 Old Bridge with the aim of offering a wide range of activities and opportunities that reflect their interests.

“While we have a strategy to minimise anti-social behaviour in this area, we would like to remind parents that the actions of their children are not the responsibility of the police.

"We urge you to be aware of what your children are doing, and where they are spending their evenings.”

Four other youths remain on police bail with various conditions attached.

Inspector Palin added: “No one should have to put up with anti-social behaviour and I would encourage the community to contact Haverfordwest Police to report any issues. I can reassure the community that action is being taken to address their concerns.”

For non-emergency calls police can be contacted by phoning 101 or information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.