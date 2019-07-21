NEARLY 500 tractors took to the roads of Pembrokeshire for the seventh Welsh National Tractor Road Run, held recently.

The June event even saw more than 120 tractors arrive from Ireland to take part.

Starting from the Pembrokeshire county showground at Withybush, the event, organised by the South West Wales Vintage Tractor & Engine Club members, and Hywel Mason, Henry Dixon, and Michael Evans, raised funds for Cancer Research, CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and mental health charity the DPJ Foundation.

Before the 10am Sunday morning run, a 1956 Fordson Major diesel tractor, which has spent all its working life on a Pembrokeshire farm after being sold by Greens Agriculture Ltd, was auctioned by Brian Harries for £1,700.

The tractor was donated by Henry Dixon.

Before the off, there were welcoming speeches by Henry Dixon, Hywel Mason, John Bates, the founder of the Welsh National Road Run, and Willie Daye, from Ireland.

A welcoming speech was also made by Pembrokeshire Agricultural Show President Nicola Owen, wishing the road run well, and thanking the organisers for using the showground for such a prestigious event.

The traditional blessing prior to the start was given by President Dilwyn Phillips.

The run took in the picturesque Preselis, with a complimentary tea break at Clarbeston Road Memorial Hall, before the return to the showground for a pre-arranged meal and the grand raffle.

Prizes: 1st, £400, C Bowen, Little Newcastle; 2nd, £300, Ruby Ree, Hereford; 3rd, £200, E Shakeshaft, Begelly; 4th, £100, K Rodmore, Pembroke Dock.

The evening concluded with a concert in the pavilion building, with entertainment by Clive Edwards and friends.

The committee would like to thank everyone involved for their generosity.

The club will present all funds raised to the four charities at a dinner to be held at Nantyffin Hotel, Llandissillio, on Saturday, October 26.