YSGOL Bro Gwaun’s Andrew Morris has been awarded this year’s Hiraeth Cup for his positive attitude and perseverance.

The cup has been presented by Captain Brian Thomas every year for the last four years and recognises outstanding achievement.

Captain Thomas is a former YBG pupil who has served in both the royal and Merchant Navy. In 2011 he suffered terrible injuries after collapsing while out running.

His chances of survival were not good after the accident. However, through sheer determination and strength, and the longing for family and his home, he made a miraculous recovery.

Captain Thomas said he had been inspired by the teachers at YBG many years ago to do what he did today.

“It is a wonderful privilege to be here, to present the Hiraeth Cup yet again to a pupil who had made a most outstanding achievement,” he said.

He encouraged pupils to explore their hidden abilities.

“We all have hidden talents, and as long as you are safe, you are not breaking the law and there are no risks to get hurt, then go ahead, live your dreams, find those talents, carry out your ambitions.”

He then presented the cup to Andrew, saying:

"Andrew Morris has succeeded in overcoming many difficulties in his life by approaching every situation with a positive mind-set and accepting support from others.

"Andrew never gives up, he always perseveres and gives 100 percent effort in everything he does. In school, at home and in the community.

"Andrew is a kind, friendly and helpful person who continues to make all around him smile and laugh.

“It is a great pleasure to award the Hiraeth Cup for his most outstanding achievement to Andrew.”