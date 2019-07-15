Messages of support have poured in for one of Pembrokeshire’s most highly respected umpires after he was air lifted to hospital during a game on Saturday.

John Williams, a long standing servant to local cricket as a player, official, and administrator, was struck on the head by a ball during the Division Two game between Pembroke and Narberth at Treleet.

At the time the game was 33 overs old and was soon abandoned without any further play.

After receiving treatment on the field, he was transferred to the University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff where he remains in a serious condition.

The Pembroke County Cricket Club released a statement on Sunday confirming the news.

“The match in Division Two between Pembroke and Narberth was stopped after a head injury to standing umpire John Williams.

“I’m sure all of Pembrokeshire cricket would like to join us in sending our best wishes to John and we all hope he has a speedy recovery.”

Sure enough, message of support have since flooded in, with the majority of clubs and individuals taking to social media to wish John well.