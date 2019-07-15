AN ICONIC north Pembrokeshire pub has reopened following a fire last February.

The Dyffryn Arms, commonly known as Bessie's in the Gwaun Valley (Cwm Gwaun) is famous for its pints of Bass poured from a serving hatch to customers in Bessie's front room.

The two-storey pub sustained significant interior damage to both the bar and the living quarters in the fire on February 24.

The road was closed while fire crews from Fishguard and Haverfordwest dealt with the incident.

Landlady 89-year-old Bessie Davies managed to get out of the property and raise the alarm. She was said to be shocked but uninjured and was taken to a nearby relative's home.

To the delight of locals and visitors the pub reopened in late June. The interior sports new wallpaper but many of the favourite features remain, including the painting of a young Queen Elizabeth and much of the antique Welsh furniture.

Most importantly the pints of Bass poured from a jug are flowing and the serving hatch from the bar to the front room remain intact.

It is understood that Bessie is not back in residence yet as work on the living quarters remains ongoing.

Since reopening Bessie's has been enjoyed by visitors from Cwm Gwaun to North Carolina, many of whom have left glowing reviews on Trip Advisor.