THE Gareth Thomas Memorial Truck Run on Saturday attracted more than 100 lorries of varying shapes and sizes from far and wide.

Organised in memory of the popular Cardigan man who died at the end of last year, the convoy of trucks left Hall Brothers hauliers depot at Goodwick at noon and made for an impressive sight as it snaked through Cardigan before finishing up at Newcastle Emlyn Rugby Club for an evening of live music.

A tractor run earlier this year organised in Gareth’s memory proved equally as popular and raised money for the British Heart Foundation as well as the Co-Responder-Cariad charities.