A MASS sea of pink washed across Scolton Manor on Sunday as hundreds of people took the fight to cancer through the Race for Life.

The event - the flagship fundraiser of the year for the charity Cancer Research - saw girls and women tackle the 5k course, with many running for those who lost to cancer as well as those fighting their own personal battle with the disease.

And this year men and boys were also invited to take on the challenge, accompanied by many four-legged competitors, too.

Around 800 people had registered, with the event at Scolton expected to raise close to £30,000.

In beautiful sunny conditions, the traditional warm-up left everyone hot and ready for the off.

The heat made conditions tough but there was a steely determination to cross the finish line, with many remembering loved ones, or those they were running for, with their names on their kit.

First over the line was 14-year-old Ollie George of Crymych.