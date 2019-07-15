A FIRE that tore through the Cleddau Bridge hotel earlier this year has been called a "deliberate act" by the fire service.

The fire burned through the vacant hotel in March of this year, completely gutting the building.

In a response to an FOI request by Councillor Josh Beynon, the fire service confirmed they had passed the case over to the police.

They said: "I can confirm that Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has now concluded the fire investigation regarding fire that took place at the Cleddau Bridge Hotel on March 30, 2019.

"The fire investigation determined that the fire was started deliberately, and all relevant information has duly been passed on to Dyfed Powys Police."

Dyfed-Powys Police has been approached for comment.