PEOPLE with mobility problems are being invited to enjoy the great outdoors on a series of free walks.

The mobility walks are being held in south Pembrokeshire, with the first taking place on Wednesday (July 17).

The events are being organised in partnership between the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Community Connectors and Pembrokeshire Voluntary Transport. They follow a successful trial in Saundersfoot.

The route is designed for anyone with mobility issues that require extra support, including those who can only walk on flat surfaces, as well as mobility scooter and wheelchair users.

National Park Authority Walkability Project co-ordinator, Sam Evans, said: “One of the people who attended our trial described the walk as amazing and explained how she hadn’t enjoyed the outdoors in this way for over 12 months.

“We are hoping more people will be encouraged to come along and enjoy the social benefits of walking in a group, as well as the physical and mental health advantages.

“Please note that while we may be able to help with transport, we are unable to help with lifting or personal care.”

The Mobility Walks will be held from 10am to 12 noon on Wednesday July 17, Wednesday September 18, Wednesday October 16 and Wednesday December 18.

The meeting point for each walk will be the Coppet Hall Beach Centre.

Please call Jo Morgan on 01646 624856 to book your place and arrange transport if needed. Please note that transport is only available in the Saundersfoot area, as far as Amroth, Kilgetty and New Hedges.

Bookings must be completed by 5pm on the Wednesday before the walk date and note that walks may be cancelled due to bad weather or other unavoidable circumstances.

You will need to ensure your wheelchair has a wheelchair passport, which you can arrange by contacting busbuddies@pacto.org.uk or by calling 01437 770119.

For more information on accessibility in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit w