THE CIRCUS came to Letterston last Saturday, as floats, dancers, walkers in fancy dress and the king and queen toured through the village as part of the annual carnival.

A large crown gathered on the village green to watch the crowning of the carnival king and queen; Luca Morillo and Ffion Wright, who were escorted by carnival prince, Ronnie Groves.

Performing the coronation ceremony were the day's presidents, Mr and Mrs Roger and Anne Shackleton who, until they recently retired, owned Letterston Filling Station.

The procession of floats and walking entries, led by Lowrie Jones School of Dance, toured the village, ending up in the Memorial Hall and field where games, stalls and entertainment awaited.

Entertainment for the afternoon was provided by Goodwick Brass Band, Lowrie Jones School of Dance and Tricky Demons Magic Show.

The fancy dress was judged by Paul West and George Manning, who were very impressed with the high standard of entries.

The winning float was Min y Llan Circus, complete with elephant and ringmaster. The winners have decided to use their prize money to commission a memorial plaque for Wendy Rees, a popular resident of Min y Llan who recently passed away recently. The plaque will be fixed to a seat that Wendy used regularly.

The carnival organisers thanked Rev Geoffrey Eynon for acting as MC, everybody who helped out on the day and beforehand and to the many people, of all ages, who turned out in fancy dress.