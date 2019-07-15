A DRIVER desperately trying to save his van as it rolls away from a north Pembrokeshire filling station has been captured on CCTV.

The unnamed white van driver had visited the Brian Llewelyn a'i Ferched filling station and store in Eglwyswrw, at 2.30pm on Saturday, July 13.

He is seen on CCTV walking away from the van towards the store, the van starting to roll back down the slope at the entrance.

As he walked away, the van started to roll back the steep slope leading to the store.

The driver races after the van and desperately tries to get inside before it rolls on to the road.

After an initial struggle, he manages to get inside, but not before the van hits railway sleepers located near the station entrance.

Sian Jones, who runs the garage with her family, said: “Basically, a young lad called and jumped out of the van; as he was walking across the forecourt, Simon, my husband who was in the shop, noticed the van moving.

“He banged the window to get the young lad’s attention.

“I was outside watching and filming a lorry road run, in memory of Gareth Thomas, a local lorry driver; 112 artics were on the road run.

“I heard the window being banged, looked up, and the van was heading towards me, so I moved out of the way.

“He managed to jump into the van, but by the time it did, the van hit railway sleepers we have around the front lawn, and the van came to a halt.”

Fortunately the driver was not seriously hurt, driving off shortly afterwards.