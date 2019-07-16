A PEMBROKESHIRE politician has heard the woes of tourists visiting the county, after their journey in a “packed to the gunwales” train.

Leader of the Welsh Conservative Group, Paul Davies AM, asked First Minister Mark Drakeford why rail users and tourists in Wales are still struggling with a poor transport service.

Mr Davies spoke during First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, July 9, to highlight the terrible journey of two visitors to Wales, reported to him by B&B owners in St Dogmaels.

Mr Davies said: “The guests had a fantastic time walking our coastal path and thoroughly enjoyed our famous Pembrokeshire hospitality.

“However, despite booking seats, they described their train journey as being 'squeezed' and 'packed to the gunwales' with one of the guests, recently recovering from shingles, being wedged between the catering trolley, other passengers and the door.

“This was incredibly painful for her, so much so that she felt like cancelling the holiday as she felt she couldn't go on.”

Mr Davies used the question to highlight to the First Minister figures from a national rail survey released on Monday, July 8.

The survey revealed that only 72 per cent of commuters in Wales are satisfied with their service, and 51 per cent of people were unhappy with Transport for Wales’ approach to delays.

Speaking outside the chamber, Mr Davies said: “The First Minister must stop ignoring the voices of transport-users in Wales who are unhappy with the antique and not fit-for-purpose rail network in Wales.”