A RESCUE helicopter was called to an emergency near Druidston tonight (July 15) in what was described as a very technical operation.

HM Coastguard Broad Haven was paged earlier this evening to a casualty stuck on cliffs south of Druidston.

Posting on Facebook, the coastguard said: "The team evaluated the terrain and it was decided it was unsuitable to perform a rope rescue so tasked Coastguard Helio 187 to assist.

"Casualty was transported via the helio back to the Druidstone hotel and safe and well.

"The winchman described it as one of the most technical rescues they have performed in his 12 years of service."

The coastguard advises anyone in trouble around the coast to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.