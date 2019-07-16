Dog walkers flouting beach bans with their four-legged friends will face a £75 fine if Pembrokeshire councillors agree to enact enforcement powers.

At full council on Thursday (July 18) councillors will vote on a recommendation to allow officers to enforce by-laws banning dogs from a number of the county's beaches via fixed penalty notices.

The by-laws also ban dogs off leads on the 'promenade' at Newgale, Saundersfoot and Amroth.

Dogs are banned between May 1 and September 30 at Tenby North Beach and Whitesands, St Davids with restrictions also on parts of Lydstep, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North and Dale.

A report to council on Thursday states that there is no dedicated enforcement of these by-laws at the moment so if offences are witnessed, a prosecution process would be followed.

The £75 fine is "consistent with similar public protection offences such as littering and dog fouling", with the amount possible to charge ranging form £50 to £150.