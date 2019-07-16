A Milford Haven man is to face indecent picture allegations at crown court.

Daniel Shane Tucker, of Prescelly Place, is accused of two charges involving indecent images of a child between May 16, 2016 and November 23, 2017 at Milford Haven.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of an extreme pornographic image featuring an animal on November 22, 2017.

No pleas were entered when Tucker, 21, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 9.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and Tucker will next appear at Swansea crown court on August 9.

He was released on unconditional bail.