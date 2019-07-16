There will be no prosecutions relating to the Pembroke Dock grant scheme fraud investigation that has been ongoing for more than five years.

Cllr Jacob Williams announced on his blog that Pembrokeshire County Council’s chief executive had told councillors that the Crown Prosecution Service states there is “insufficient evidence” for conviction.

The case is due for discussion at Thursday’s full council meeting following a Dyfed-Powys Police decision to refuse a further complaint about the delay in the case to be considered.

A council spokesman said that the CPS letter had been circulated by Ian Westley “in order to inform a discussion on the matter” on July 18.

“The letter details a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service that it has determined there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction concerning a fraud allegation in relation to the Commercial Property Grants Scheme,” the spokesman added.

Cllr Williams and Cllr Mike Stoddart had previously uncovered “irregular” payments of £60,000 made to a developer in Pembroke Dock with questions marks over restoration work not carried out as agreed.

A complaint had been made about the time the investigation was taking with an argument arising out of a lack of opportunity to appeal a decision to dismiss the complaint due to a lack of communication to members.