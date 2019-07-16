POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man was punched in the face outside a Tenby nightclub in the early hours.

A police spokesman said: “A man was punched to the face outside the Prince of Wales, in Upper Frog Street, at around 2.30am on Thursday, June 20.

“He sustained a laceration to his eye, which required stitches.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, quoting reference DPP/3871/20/06/2019/02/C.

“If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”