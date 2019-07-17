POLICE are appealing for information after lobster pots appear to have been deliberately cut at St Anne’s Head.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Over the past number of months, strings of lobster pots located off St Anne’s Head have been cut free.

"It appears to be a deliberate act which has caused a substantial loss of expensive equipment. We are looking for anyone with info on this to come forward.”

Contact Milford Haven police on the non-emergency 101 number.