POLICE say they have no more leads in the suspected arson at the Cleddau Bridge Hotel.

A fire completely gutted the vacant building in March of this year.

Yesterday, the Western Telegraph reported that the hotel fire had been labelled a "deliberate act" by the fire service, in a response to an FOI request by Councillor Josh Beynon.

Dyfed-Powys Police, who are now in charge of the case, have said they found there to be insufficient evidence to identify a suspect.

A spokesman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police has concluded its investigation into the suspected arson at the Cleddau Bridge Hotel, which happened on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

"All reasonable lines of enquiry have been explored, however at this time, there is insufficient evidence to identify those responsible for starting the fire.

"The owner of the building has been updated and informed that should new information come to light, this will be investigated.

Reacting to the news, Cllr Josh Beynon said: “It’s extremely disappointing that someone could cause so much damage and get away with the crime.

"This fire could have spiralled out of control more than it did and burnt houses in the area and possibly taken lives.

“Whilst there is insufficient evidence at this time to take action, I hope in the near future someone comes forward with evidence as to who started the fire - I do not believe that no one knows who caused this fire.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference: DPP/0201/30/03/2019/02/C.