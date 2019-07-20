THE Inner Wheel Club of Milford Haven has raised £2,000 while fundraising for President Vicky Brown’s chosen charity, Pembrokeshire Siblings Group.

The club has held coffee mornings, afternoon teas, a family board game afternoon, and a ‘Round the World’ concert, featuring the West Wales Show Choir led by Clive Raymond and guest dancers.

President Vicky said: “We have had a very enjoyable year raising money for an important charity who do such an incredible job.”

The charity supports the Siblings of children with additional needs, taking them on trips and providing them and families the support they need.