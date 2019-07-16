POLICE have named the victim of a crash betweeb a motorbike and van on a road near Haverfordwest on the weekend.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating after Laurence Stephens, aged 38, died following a two-vehicle collision on Dale Road at 2.45pm on Saturday, July 13.

Mr Stephens, known to many as Compo, was riding his blue Suzuki motorbike when a collision with a white VW transporter van occurred.

Mr Stephens died at the scene.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Police have now been told a woman wearing a striped top was present, who might have witnessed the collision. Officers would like to speak to her as she might have vital information that could help the investigation.

"If you believe you know this woman, or it was you, please call Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit on 101."

Mr Stephens’ family has paid tribute to the 38-year-old, saying: “He was a devoted family man, a treasured husband, father, son, brother and uncle.

“A much loved member of the community who was regarded as a true gentleman by his many friends, and a larger than life character by all who knew him.

“He will be so sorely missed.”