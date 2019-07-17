A TROLLEY full of donations, intended for the PATCH hardship charity, has been stolen from Aldi.

Speaking on social media, a spokesperson for the charity spoke about how sad they were.

"We are so upset," the spokesperson said. "Today went to pick up the public donations from Aldi Haverfordwest this morning, to discover the trolley full of food had been stolen.

"We are so busy and about to hit the extra need of the school holidays.

"That food was really needed. We pray whoever stole it really needed it.

"Even then, you could have come to us for help.

"You have stolen from the most vulnerable in our county. It’s so so sad that someone could do this."

If you would like to make a donation to PATCH a list of drop off points can be found on their Facebook page.