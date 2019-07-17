A woman feigned unconsciousness to stop her partner strangling her, a court has heard.

Jonathan Harold Conbeer, of Cefn Coed, Scleddau, appeared from custody at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Wednesday, July 10, after pleading guilty to assault at a previous hearing.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Conbeer, 49, and the victim had been in a turbulent relationship for some time.

Conbeer’s partner called 101 with concerns about his safety when he threatened to cut himself on July 6.

He swore at her while they were eating, and held a fork to her forehead, stating he would kill her.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “She says his eyes looked blank, like he was not there, and she was frightened.”

Conbeer then went upstairs to lie on the bed, and his partner joined him to ask if he was alright, but he swore at her, then suddenly turned and straddled her, grabbed her throat and squeezed.

The woman said she could not breathe and her eyes were bulging out, while Conbeer barred his teeth and stated he hated her.

The court heard that she feigned unconsciousness in order to make her escape, grabbed a telephone and ran to hide in the garden.

Police noted she had red marks on her neck a bruised arm when they arrived.

Magistrates heard Conbeer had been taken into custody after breaching his bail conditions by returning to the home, and the offence was committed within days of a previous assault.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said both parties had issues with alcohol, adding the previous incident was a minor assault.

He added that the relationship had recently turned ‘toxic’ due to alcohol, adding that Conbeer, a former firefighter, had a business as a carpenter until ‘the demon drink took hold of him’.

“This is a man who, up until February, had never been in trouble in his life. 2019 is clearly not his year.

“When sober, he is probably the nicest person you could ever meet.”

Mr Webb added that the woman had ‘voted with her feet’ by welcoming Conbeer back to the home following the incident, and could be heard telling him to hide in the shed.

Magistrates imposed an 18-month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work with a 25 day rehabilitation activity requirement, and £175 in cost and a surcharge.