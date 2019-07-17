CASTELL Henllys has introduced a quiet hour to encourage more visitors with autism to the popular north Pembrokeshire attraction.

Between 10am-11am on Sundays there will be no noisy activities, and sound from digital interpretation videos and interactive panels will be turned down low so that visitors with ASD can experience the Iron Age.

There will also be a site guide available to run gentle and quiet activities should visitors wish to participate.

"Although the site can be peaceful at times, some of our activities and events can be noisy as they involve people learning how to be Celtic warriors," said Castell Henllys Manager Delun Gibby.

"We hope this quiet hour will encourage people who would not otherwise have visited the site to come along and discover more about how our ancestors would have lived 2,000 years ago."

An increasing number of retailers have introduced quiet hours in recent years, including supermarkets and toy shops.

The National Autistic Society runs an annual Autism Hour event to encourage businesses to make minor adjustments like dimming lights and reducing noise so that autistic people and their families feel welcome. This year's event will be held between 5-12 October.

If you would like to discuss your visit with Castell Henllys staff please email info@castellhenllys.com or call 01239 891319.

For more information about Autism Hour visit www.autism.org.uk.

To learn more about Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, which is owned and run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, visit www.castellhenllys.com.