Nominations are open for the 2019 Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards.

Tourism operators throughout the county are invited to nominate their business in one or more of 16 categories in the Pembrokeshire Tourism Awards being held in association with Wales Cottages, part of the cottages.com family of brands.

Speaking about the launch, Tourism Liaison Manager; Dennis O’Connor said “Having worked closely with the regional team at Wales Cottages over a number of years we are delighted to have agreed an awards sponsorship proposal with them which lasts until 2021.

"This year, as part of a detailed planning process, Pembrokeshire Tourism, along with regional Tourism Association partners across Wales have redesigned their awards so that winners may have the opportunity of being chosen by the region to represent the county at the national awards in 2020. It’s been a complex process but one we hope will provide a platform for Pembrokeshire’s excellent tourism providers to not only win locally but also on the national stage too”.

Luke Hansford, Regional Sales Director at cottages.com said: “We are very proud to be supporting these awards for the first time and looking forward to playing our part in celebrating the efforts and achievements of tourism businesses across the region. The time, energy and money they invest in their offer is what keeps people coming back here year after year and it’s that dedication to the local community that deserves proper recognition. Now all we need is nominations!

The nomination process, which opened last week, will shine a spotlight on excellence at the glittering award ceremony which will be held on 7th November at Meadow House Holiday Park, Amroth which has recently undergone a complete redesign of its bar, restaurant and reception area as part of a significant investment plan by Celtic Holiday Parks.

Huw Pendleton who owns Meadow Park said “We’re delighted to be hosting this year’s prestigious awards at Meadow House, providing an opportunity to showcase our award winning holiday park to the wider tourism industry. Celtic Holiday Parks constantly invests in product development not just for our own holiday home owners and visitors but for locals whose support is essential all year around. The development at Meadow House has created six new jobs to date”

Throughout the awards the emphasis will be on quality, accessible, sustainable and innovative tourism along with food provenance which is important to visitors. This year also sees the introduction of some new categories including Young Tourism Person of the Year which will focus attention on the opportunities that exist for young people to excel in tourism related employment.

Jane Rees-Baynes; Chair of Pembrokeshire Tourism said: We as an organisation are proud to work with and represent outstanding tourism providers and we look forward to a glittering awards ceremony at Meadow House as we celebrate our industry. Pembrokeshire’s tourism providers work hard to maintain or increase market share often against stiff competition from other UK destinations and they do so by being innovative, considerate of our natural environment and responsive to the needs of the visitor. The awards will provide us with an opportunity to shine a light on quality in tourism that exists throughout the county.

The awards are open and inclusive for any tourism business or suppliers to the industry to take part in. Online nominations are open until 1st August 2019. Details of how to enter and category sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.pembrokeshiretourismawards.net