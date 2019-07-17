The next step in developing the Welsh language around Pembroke and Pembroke Dock looks likely to be given the go-ahead by full council tomorrow (Thursday).

Plans to establish a Welsh medium primary school for pupils aged three to 11 in the area will be subject to consultation if Pembrokeshire County Council approves agrees.

A recent public consultation sought people’s views on whether there was a demand for Welsh medium education, generating 60 responses.

Thirty-six per cent indicated that they wished to send their children to a Welsh medium school.

Pembroke’s Ysgol Gelli Aur/Golden Grove School is dual stream with Welsh medium and English medium curriculum running side by side, and is a feeder school for Ysgol Caer Elen in Haverfordwest.

The Welsh stream represents around one third of the school population with 119 pupils enrolled.

In total there are 170 pupils from the area receiving Welsh education at either Ysgol Gelli Aur, Ysgol y Preseli or Ysgol Caer Elen.

Ysgol Gelli Aur/Golden Grove School would become an English language school if a Welsh primary was established in the area, a report to full council indicates.

Funding from Welsh Government is available – a 100 per cent capital grant – to establish a new Welsh medium primary school in Pembroke as part of its aim of Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers strategy.

It requires a business case to be approved and “the establishment of a new school and a successful capital bid are dependent on each other” the report adds.