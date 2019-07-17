A MAN who was arrested after walking away from the scene of a two-vehicle crash was found to be more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.

Police were called to minor damage two-vehicle incident on Marine Road, Broad Haven at around 9.05pm on Tuesday evening (July 16).

On arriving at the scene, police discovered one of the drivers had walked away.

A police spokesman said: “Following the accident the male who was arrested started walking away from the scene, he was followed on foot by other persons who had been present at the time of the accident and was then consequently located by ourselves on Trafalgar Terrace.

“He was breathalysed and arrested accordingly.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of drinking driving and making off from the scene of a road traffic Collision.

An hour after the arrest the man gave a reading of 86 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes, putting the man just under two and a half times the legal limit.