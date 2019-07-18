A BRIDGE will soon connect new footpaths running either side of the river north of Haverfordwest as part of a green infrastructure scheme.

Work has begun on the Cleddau Reaches project, which aims to create a series of pathways along the banks of the Western Cleddau running north and south of Haverfordwest.

The first of the new paths are currently being laid to the north of the town near to the Bridge Meadow and there are plans to erect a footbridge to connect the walkways either side of the river.

There are plans to connect the paths north of the river with a bridge. PICTURE: Haverfordwest Town Council.

A spokesperson for Pembrokeshire County Council said: “It is anticipated that part of a new footpath running between the Western Cleddau and the Bridge Meadow area will be ready for public use shortly.

“Work on the new path began at the end of last year. It links with an existing public right of way behind the football ground.

“The intention is to continue the new footpath a short distance further north where it will lead onto a new footbridge and an existing right of way on the opposite side of the river.”

Proposals for the scheme were first mooted in early 2018, and were subject to a grant funding application to Natural Resources Wales being successful.

The application was accepted in summer last year, and groundwork on the first stage of the plan began this June.

A concept sketch of how efforts to make the river in the town centre greener could look. PICTURE: Trevor Theobald.

Plans for the route include add the new footbridge to cross the Cleddau at the Old Mill Ground near the Bridge Meadow to the north of town.

Plans for the north of town also include a scheme to graze the invasive plant Himalayan Balsam, and encouraging otters, sand martins, and lampreys who live in the river.

To the south of the town, the trail would link up with the Priory Saltings project, which is being led by Haverfordwest Town Council.

The Cleddau Reaches project involves partnership work between Pembrokeshire County Council, National Resources Wales, Haverfordwest Town Council, Haverfordwest Kayak Club and the Bridge Meadow Trust.