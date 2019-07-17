POLICE are appealing for dog owners to keep their pets on the lead after four lambs in north Pembrokeshire died after being chased.

On Saturday, July 6, Dyfed-Powys Police's Rural Crime Team was involved in incident whereby a dog had escaped from its home and had chased a group of young lambs by chasing them resulting in four of them dying.

Eurig Evans, the farmer at Gronllwyn Farm near Llanychaer, said: "I have just started up a new business venture milking sheep.

"These lambs are the future of my business and people don't realise the long term impact of dog worrying. "The incident had resulted in them being chased through fences and ran around before they were too tired to move.

"The stress caused to some of the lambs has resulted in them dying."

Sheep which died due to a previous incident of a dog worrying a flock. PICTURE: Dyfed-Powys Police.

This is the second incident of a dog worrying sheep in Llanychaer in several months, as it follows a similar incident on Newport mountain reported in June.

Both occasions have involved dogs local to the area which have been dealt with by the rural crime team.

The incidents have all been dealt with via out of court settlement on the request of the farmers.

Police are advising dog owners about the importance of keeping dogs under control on leads near to livestock but also the importance of security of dogs at the home especially when dogs are not supervised.

Anyone with any concerns over dog worrying or rural issues in Pembrokeshire can contact PC Gerwyn Davies 626 of Dyfed Powys Rural crime team on 101 or via email gerwyn.davies@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk