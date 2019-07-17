Magistrates are to consider banning a Haverfordwest man from keeping animals after he failed to treat a dog’s infected tumour.

Mark Evan Roderick John, of Market Street, appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court after being found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog in Milford Haven between November 6 and December 18.

Prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, Jonathan Webb said the case was proved in John’s absence on July 1, and a warrant without bail was issued to ensure his attendance.

“The dog in question is alleged to have suffered over a prolonged period of time.”

The court heard that the animal had a large infected ulcerated tumour on its cheek for six to eight weeks before being seen, and sadly had to be put down.

Mr Webb added: “It was lack of care rather than cruelty.”

Mike Kelleher, defending, said John, 46, had turned up at court voluntarily, and had not been arrested.

“He was told there was a warrant and surrendered himself. He will turn up on the next occasion.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing until Monday, July 22, for a report to be completed by the probation service.

John was released on unconditional bail.