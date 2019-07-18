I AM writing to say how much I enjoyed the End Of Year Show which the Coastlands School, St Ishmaels, put on in the Torch Theatre on July 16.

It was really good to see the whole school performing so well together on stage: as the Head Teacher Mrs Groves said: “One big family. All the pupils, judging by their smiley faces, were obviously enjoying themselves while they thoroughly entertained the audience with songs, lovely solo musical pieces, and a very impressive rendition of Shakespeare’s Macbeth by the older pupils.”

Mrs Groves and her staff must be congratulated for devising the show, making it all happen, rehearsing the children so effectively, and giving the children such confidence to take command of the large stage - and some were only three years old.

JUNE BISHTON,

Dale