FAMOUS outlaw Robin Hood exchanges Sherwood Forest for Carew Castle next week and invites visitors to enjoy a Robin Hood Adventure.

Robin and Maid Marian will be setting up camp at Carew all week and will stage several activities each day.

Visitors can learn the skills required to become an outlaw and take part in an interactive play which brings the Robin Hood story to real life.

New skills can be used to hunt the outlaws hiding in the Castle and there will be regular Have-a-Go Archery sessions.

Robin Hood Adventure sessions will be staged between 11am and 4pm from Monday July 22 to Friday, July 26. Activities are included free in normal admission except for Have-a-Go Archery for which there is a small additional charge.

The Robin Hood activities are part of a series of events to be held at the castle this summer.